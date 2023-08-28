School year gets started at University of Montana

MISSOULA – Monday, August 28, 2023, marked the 128th first day of school at the University of Montana since doors opened in 1895.

UM Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz said the school year is off to a good start with more than 10,000 students and 3,000 faculty beginning their school year.

This is after UM welcomed more than 1,000 students to their new student orientation a week ago.

This year has also seen a lot of new changes, including the re-opening of Knowles Hall, the nearing completion of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, and a new combined heat and power plant.