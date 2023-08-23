University of Montana celebrates grand reopening of historic dorm Knowles Hall

MISSOULA - The historic University of Montana dorm, Knowles Hall, had its grand reopening Wednesday morning.

The student living facility was originally constructed in 1962 and was named after Eloise Knowles, one of the first two graduates from UM.



UM President Seth Bodnar told MTN News that instead of knocking the old building down, this dorm was restructured with the intention of giving students spaces to connect and create community.

Bodnar also shared that the upgrades happening on campus are an important step forward and will most certainly continue to build up the school's student retention rate.

Some traditional aspects of the old Knowles building were kept, like the arches, among the many changes.

The $18 million renovations — which were paid for through an issuance of debt bonds in 2019 — were completed earlier this summer.

The ADA-accessible building has four floors with 252 beds, common areas, and laundry on each level.

Additionally, there is a first-floor community kitchen, lounge, study spaces, and classroom for the Davidson Honors College.

First-year Grizzlies have moved in and have already started to make this new building their home.