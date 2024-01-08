Search continuing for Missoula woman reported missing

MISSOULA — The search is continuing for a Missoula woman who has been missing since late December and the Missoula Police Department is asking for the community's help.

Eva Masin Prather, 43, has been missing since the early hours of December 30, 2023.

She is believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis and is without personal items and identification.

Eva is a 5'4" tall white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Her clothing is unknown, but it is believed she may not have been dressed appropriately for the weather.

Eva has no known destination but could be traveling out of Montana to Idaho, Washington, or Oregon.

Missoula Police are asking people to check any outdoor surveillance cameras for potential sightings or activities from 6 p.m. on Friday, December 29 to 10 a.m. on December 30.

Residents are also asked to check any outdoor storage areas where someone might seek shelter.

Anyone with information about Eva is asked to call 911 or the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.