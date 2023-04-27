Search continuing for woman reported missing in Missoula County

MISSOULA – The search for a woman who has been reported missing in the Missoula area is continuing.

Nefataree Bartell, 26, was reported missing by her family on March 8, 2023.

The last confirmed contact with Bartell was in the early afternoon on Feb. 21.

Missoula County Search and Rescue has been assisting the Missoula Police Department in the search for Bartell.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says Search and Rescue is now able to access the Gold Creek area in Missoula County.

MTN News

A news release notes that weather conditions and deep snowpack in the area have hampered previous search efforts with air searches being conducted in the interim.

Smith says due to “more favorable conditions, Missoula County Search and Rescue has begun a foot and canine search, utilizing other resources where they are most effective.”

Approximately 206 miles and 309 search hours have been recorded, according to Smith.

Anyone with any information, or finds information that could lead to the location of Bartell is asked to call 911 immediately.