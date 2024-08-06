Search & Rescue looking for missing swimmer in Seeley Lake

Numerous law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a missing swimmer in Seeley Lake Monday evening.

First responders and emergency personnel are working out of and launching watercraft from Seeley Lake Campground. They ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to conduct operations.

Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, Missoula County Search and Rescue, and Missoula County Sheriff's Office Deputies are currently searching for a missing swimmer in Seeley Lake.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.