Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Washington teen drowns in Seeley Lake

080624 MISSING SWIMMER FOUND.png
MTN News
080624 MISSING SWIMMER FOUND.png
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — A teenager from Washington drowned in Seeley Lake on Monday.

The 15-year-old was reported missing near the west end of the lake at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, Missoula County Search and Rescue and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office responded to the Seeley Lake Campground to search for the missing swimmer.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports his body was found shortly after 8 p.m.

No further information is being released at this time.

More local news from KPAX
Missoula Fire Sciences Lab

Missoula County

Missoula fire sciences lab develops tools to help keep public, firefighters safe

Zach Volheim
29024 Western Montana Fair Sign

Missoula County

Western Montana Fair to feature new attractions

Derek Joseph
Missoula City Council

Missoula County

Two week public comment for City of Missoula budget underway

Kathryn Roley
Whitefish School District bonds

Flathead County

Whitefish schools host community engagement meeting regarding proposed bonds

Sean Wells
Missoula County Sheriff Department

Missoula County

UPDATE: Washington teen drowns in Seeley Lake

MTN News
Lindbergh Lake Bridge

Missoula County

Missoula County may ask voters to levy mills for roads, bridges

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader