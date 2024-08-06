Washington teen drowns in Seeley Lake

MISSOULA — A teenager from Washington drowned in Seeley Lake on Monday.

The 15-year-old was reported missing near the west end of the lake at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, Missoula County Search and Rescue and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office responded to the Seeley Lake Campground to search for the missing swimmer.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports his body was found shortly after 8 p.m.

No further information is being released at this time.