Seeley Lake Fire Department raising funds for new extraction tools

SEELEY LAKE- The Jaws of Life is an important tool that fire departments use to extract people out of vehicles if they get pinned inside during an accident.

The Seeley Lake Fire Department uses three tools total and has recently been fundraising to replace the three tools that they use during serious car accidents.

The three tools total cost is almost $39,000.

We're trying the best we can to help the community. If somebody is trapped in a car, every second counts, and we just want to be able to get the people out as fast as we can,” said Selley Lake Fire Department EMT and firefighter Stephen Larmour.

People can donate to the Seeley Lake Fire Department through their GoFundMe.