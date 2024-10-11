Seeley Lake's Pyramid Mountain Lumber ships out last load

Pyramid Mountain Lumber in Seeley Lake sent out its last load of finished lumber this week.

This represents the second final step in the closing of the mill.

The focus will now be on getting the mill’s equipment and buildings ready for auction which is set to start on October 30, 2024.

There are 25 employees still helping get the mill ready for auction, which will be held online at https://murphyauction.com/.

Pyramid Mountain Lumber is closing its doors for a myriad of reasons; a lack of available labor, lumber prices and an increased cost of day-to-day operation.

As the closure moves forward, we will continue to keep you updated.