Semi crash, slick roads cause delays west of Missoula

UPDATE 8:55 a.m. - 12.20.21

MISSOULA - The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting there are a pair of separate accidents on Interstate 90 westbound near the Wye exit.

Expect slick roads and delays in the area.

(first report: 8:04 a.m. - Dec. 20, 2021)

A semi-truck crash is causing delays on US Highway 93 on Evaro Hill.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports there is an accident causing some lane blockage near mile marker 5.

Additionally, chains are. now required and the speed limit on Evaro Hill has been reduced to 35 mph.

The latest travel information from MDT can be found here.

The Montana Highway Patrol also reports there is an accident at the interaction on Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93 south of Missoula.

Snow in west-central and southwest Montana this morning will move north through the day.

Northwest Montana will see more accumulating snow by this afternoon with a couple more inches possible by this evening.

Check out the latest StromTracker weather forecast here.

