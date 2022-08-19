Silver Park Boat Landing closed to vehicles Saturday

MISSOULA - The Silver Park Boat Landing will be closed to vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 20 during the remembrance service for Mayor John Engen.

Missoula Parks and Recreation is encouraging floaters to use alternative river access points between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Silver Park Boat Landing is designated as “take-out only.” Launching from Silver Park is not recommended due to multiple hazards downstream.

People are invited to attend the celebration of life for Mayor Engen on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

KPAX will be broadcasting the memorial service this Saturday on our streaming app.