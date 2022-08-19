Watch Now
Silver Park Boat Landing closed to vehicles Saturday

Katie Miller/MTN News file
Posted at 10:23 AM, Aug 19, 2022
MISSOULA - The Silver Park Boat Landing will be closed to vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 20 during the remembrance service for Mayor John Engen.

Missoula Parks and Recreation is encouraging floaters to use alternative river access points between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Silver Park Boat Landing is designated as “take-out only.” Launching from Silver Park is not recommended due to multiple hazards downstream.

People are invited to attend the celebration of life for Mayor Engen on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.

KPAX will be broadcasting the memorial service this Saturday on our streaming app.

