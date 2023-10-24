Snowbowl: "Everything is progressing well" with lift inspections

MISSOULA — With winter weather approaching and so is ski season.

Montana Snowbowl just north of Missoula has had issues with its chairlifts over the years.

The most recent incident happened in March of this year when a 4-year-old child was thrown from the Snow Park chair.

Lolo National Forest officials asked Snowbowl to make adjustments for safety reasons or risk not opening for the 2023-2024 season on time.

The ski area operates under a special use permit from the U.S. Forest Service and at any time, the permit can be suspended or revoked.

Earlier this month, the Lolo National Forest required Snowbowl to work with a third-party engineer to fix their chairlifts.

Snowbowl representative Megan Morris told MTN News that everything is progressing well.

"We received the report back from the independent lift inspector and completed those updates," Morris said.

Additionally, Snowbowl is continuing to work with the U.S. Forest Service and planning to open, weather permitting, on December 8, 2023.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as soon as we get additional information.