St. Patrick Hospital, nurses continue long term contract negotiations

MISSOULA — Providence St. Patrick Hospital nurses are in the middle of contract negotiations, hoping for what they say is better pay and better workplace safety.

They have not yet been able to reach an agreement with a federal mediator and the hospital in Missoula.

"Nurses have been waiting for four years to change our contract,” said Kate Marmorato, who is Local 17 Nurses Union Co-President and registered nurse at St. Patrick Hospital.

The union is currently in negotiations for new contracts for their nursing staff. Top of mind for the nurses I increased pay and workplace safety.

"Recruitment and retention of the best nurses, safe staffing and we have some issues with workplace violence,” Marmorato said.

Nurses say that inside the doors of St. Patrick Hospital, it’s common to see nurses working their regular shifts but also working extra shifts to keep up with the demands around the hospital.

“It’s tough our resources are stretched, it's not uncommon for nurses to doing their full-time gig and nurses picking up shifts on the side to fill those staffing holes. We do care about our coworkers and we care about our coworkers and patients and were going to do it,” Marmorato said.

"We want them to know that we are deeply rooted in this community, we matter and were supported and were hoping that the takeaway message is we count too,” Marmorato said.

So far there have been ten days of mediation between the nurse's union and St. Patrick Hospital but a deal has not been struck. Three more days of mediation are set to begin on March 20, 2024.

MTN reached out to St. Patrick Hospital numerous times to request an on-camera interview.

They sent the following statement: