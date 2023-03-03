Students return to University of Montana's Aber Hall following flooding

MISSOULA - University of Montana students went back into Aber Hall on Friday, one week after the building flooded.

A pipe burst on the top floor of Aber Hall which forced staff who work in lower-level offices, as well as the students who live on the upper floors, to evacuate.

Many Aber Hall residents were staying at hotels this week but on Friday, students were seen moving their belongings back in.

MTN's Emily Brown met with many students as they made trips into the building.

One student shared that their room on the eighth floor was fine, but they heard rooms on the floor above were worse off.