Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Students return to University of Montana's Aber Hall following flooding

A burst pipe on the top floor caused flooding on February 24
Aber Hall students return
Emily Brown/MTN News
A University of Montana student returning to Aber Hall on the University of Montana campus on March 3, 2023. Students and staff had to be evacuated from the building on Feb 24, 2023, after a burst pipe caused a flood.
Aber Hall students return
Posted at 1:43 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 15:43:47-05

MISSOULA - University of Montana students went back into Aber Hall on Friday, one week after the building flooded.

A pipe burst on the top floor of Aber Hall which forced staff who work in lower-level offices, as well as the students who live on the upper floors, to evacuate.

Many Aber Hall residents were staying at hotels this week but on Friday, students were seen moving their belongings back in.

MTN's Emily Brown met with many students as they made trips into the building.

One student shared that their room on the eighth floor was fine, but they heard rooms on the floor above were worse off.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App