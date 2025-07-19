The Rocky Mountain Valve Symposium: Thirty-three years of advancing medicine

MISSOULA — St. Patrick Hospital hosted the 33rd-annual Rocky Mountain Valve Symposium. This year was all about enhancing patient care for those with cardiovascular disease.

The event gathered over 100 professionals from places including Stanford, University of Southern California and University of Colorado, just to name a few.

Sitting in the audience was Dr. Marc Pelletier, the Chief of cardiac surgery at Yale University, School of Medicine.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Dr. Marc Pelletier, event attendee and Chief of cardiac surgery at Yale University, School of Medicine

“I hope that the Rocky Mountain Symposium continues for a long time. I think it's really a jewel of all the programs that we go to," Dr. Pelletier said.

The two-day learning event held meaningful discussions inside of St. Pat's where heart surgeons, cardiologists and other professionals shared their insights with one another.

While their techniques differ they share a common goal of providing the best possible care to patients.

The symposium consisted of presentations, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops on the recent surgical techniques for valve repair and replacement.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Event group photo

The symposium highlights the importance of a collaboration and teamwork while managing patients.

“We're taking care of some of the sickest people who need our help," Dr. Pelletier said, "How we can do a better job.. I think that's something that we're continuously learning."

Dr. Pelletier told MTN three things anyone can do from home to help keep their heart healthy.

Eating vegetables, avoiding fried foods and avoiding foods high in cholesterol were some nutrition tips he recommended.

The significance of living a smoke-free lifestyle was number-two on his list.

“The third part is to try to lead a good, balanced life. Try to incorporate a little bit of physical activity into your daily life,” Dr. Pelletier said.

According to the health care professional, simply 30-45 minutes of movement can make a huge difference in one's heart health.

The Rocky Mountain Valve Symposium provided doctors access to new tools through vendors at the event. On this table, just one, could cost up to roughly $3000 dollars.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Vendors providing tools for the heart specialists at the event

The event also created a valuable support network for those attending to continue their research in advancing the medical field through teamwork.

