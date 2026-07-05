MISSOULA — Missoula showed up in a big way to celebrate America's 250th anniversary as several thousand people gathered at Fort Missoula on Saturday for the annual 4th at the Fort event.

"We're here celebrating the 250th birthday of our great nation," Carrie Nowlen, the development and communications director at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, said.

(WATCH: Thousands celebrate America's 250th birthday at Fort Missoula's annual 4th of July event)

Thousands celebrate America's 250th birthday at Fort Missoula's annual 4th of July event

Festivities kicked off at 10 a.m. with everything from live music and craft vendors to historic sawmill demos and wagon rides.

"We came to enjoy the day at the Fort, visit the exhibits, see all the people," Greg Nesmith, an attendee, said. "It's a nice day."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Greg Nesmith, 4th at the Fort attendee

Not only was America celebrating 250 years of independence, but the Fort was celebrating 50 years of its Fourth of July event.

"We're really proud to serve our community, to give folks an opportunity to come and celebrate the Fourth regardless of their economic standing," Nowlen said. "It's a 'by donation' event, which means that everybody just gets to come and enjoy themselves."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News The Missoula City Band made a musical appearance at the Fort

The Missoula City Band made a musical appearance while attendees also toured the Fort's lookout, schoolhouse, Drummond Depot, and Trolley Barn among other activities.

For one attendee, it was about getting out and enjoying the nice weather.

"I think just being out here in the sunshine with family and friends and feeling free," Peggy Martino said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Peggy Martino, 4th at the Fort attendee

"It's a beautiful time to be in Missoula and a beautiful time to be loved."

Event organizers said they were thankful for the community support, such as from Whitefish Credit Union, the Good Food Store, and Missoula's Office City, that made the turnout possible.

The money made at admission will support the activities of the Friends of the Historical Museum, the Rocky Mountain Museum of Military History and Future Farmers of America.

Click here to read more about Fort Missoula.

