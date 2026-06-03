Trail Head River Sports to celebrate Montana's land, water with nonprofit expo

MISSOULA — A celebration of Montana's natural resources is taking place June 3 in Missoula.

Wild Montana and American Rivers are hosting the event, which focuses on trails, rivers, forests and much more.

"I think a lot of people want something to do. They want to be able to get engaged, and they're just not sure how, and so this is a space where they can be introduced to groups that align with their interests," American Rivers Northern Rockies Associate Conservation Director Lisa Ronald told MTN.

The expo at Trail Head River Sports will feature more than 40 nonprofits that work to protect Montana's public lands and waters.

"Amid all the chaos that's happening right now, there's still a ton of really good conservation work happening, and I think we need to celebrate that," Trail Head owner Todd Frank said.

With gear demos, a scavenger hunt, a raffle, safety talks and hands-on learning opportunities, attendees are invited to expand their perspectives while enjoying live music.

"Tonight is all about just getting outdoors. A lot of this advocacy work doesn't have to be so complicated. It really is just about getting out and recreating and finding like-minded people and then using your voice in a way that means something to you," Wild Montana Western Field Coordinator Carmen Murrill said.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Trail Head River Sports on Garfield Street.