Two men from Mexico killed in March fatal crash in Missoula

Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 05, 2022
MISSOULA — The Missoula sheriff has released the identities of the two people killed in an accident that happened in early March.

Missoula County Sheriff spokesperson Jeannette Smith says Jose Ruiz, 24, and Roberto Trevino, 36, both of Mexico, died in the single-vehicle rollover accident on March 11 on Missoula's northside.

Missoula police are in charge of the investigation that killed the two men and injured two others.

MPD spokesperson Lydia Arnold told MTN News in a prior report that speed and alcohol were suspected in the crash that happened on Raser Drive and Cemetery Road.

