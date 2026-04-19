Two people are hospitalized after a train collides with a vehicle at a Frenchtown railroad crossing

FRENCHTOWN — Two people were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday morning in Frenchtown.

Frenchtown Rural Fire responded to the crash at 4:51 a.m. on Beckwith Street, just north of Mullan Road. Crews arrived to find two occupants trapped inside a heavily damaged vehicle.

Fire personnel extricated the most seriously injured occupant, who was immediately transported to St. Patrick’s Hospital. Crews then extricated the second passenger, and Missoula Emergency Services transported them to the same hospital.

The train remained on the tracks with its freight intact. No injuries were reported among the train crew.

The Beckwith Street crossing closed at 6 a.m. Law enforcement is investigating the crash, and there is no estimated time for the crossing to reopen.

Frenchtown Rural Fire Chief Damian Frisby says there will be minimal traffic impacts in the area.

