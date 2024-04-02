U.S. Forest Service mule train visiting University of Montana campus on Tuesday

MISSOULA — The cutest members of the U.S. Forest Service are visiting the University of Montana on Tuesday — the mules of the Northern Region Pack Train.

The animals will visit students and guests at the UM Oval at noon to help advertise the school's summer programming.

One of the summer classes is "Wilderness Policy and Packing", which includes a five-day trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

The mules come from The Ninemile Ranger station, located near Missoula, which is still used to winter more than 200 horses and mules.

Head over to campus at noon to give the mules a pet, and maybe take a selfie!