Union workers join nationwide job action at Missoula Starbucks

The Starbucks at Brooks and Central in was the first to unionize in Missoula.
Missoula Starbucks Union Protest
Zach Volheim/MTN News
Workers picketing at the Starbucks at Brooks and Central on December 24, 2024. The store became the first in Missoula to unionize in May of 2023.
Missoula Starbucks Union Protest
MISSOULA — Workers have joined a nationwide job action and were picketing Tuesday morning at the first Starbucks to unionize in Missoula.

About a half-dozen people holding signs could be seen outside the store at Brooks and Central in Midtown Missoula.

CBS News reports the walkout at Starbucks is expanding to more than 300 U.S. stores on Tuesday.
Approximately 5,000 workers are expected to join the five-day labor action that will come to a close later in the day, according to the employees' union.

Workers at 60-plus stores walked off their jobs in 12 major cities on Monday, with the Christmas Eve expansion projected to be the biggest yet by Starbucks Workers Union, which represents workers at 525 stores across the country.

The Starbucks Workers United movement announced in May of 2023 that the Starbucks at Brooks and Central had become the first Missoula franchise to officially join the union.

- information from CBS News included in this report

