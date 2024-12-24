Unionized Missoula Starbucks workers strike outside Brooks Street store

MISSOULA — Starbucks workers across the nation are protesting stalled negotiations and labor practices through the "Strike Before Christmas."

And it's no different in Missoula, where workers created a picket line outside the Brooks Street location.

The Brooks Street store was the first in Missoula to unionize, following "Starbucks Workers United" 's beginning in Buffalo, New York, in 2021.



The "Strike Before Christmas" began on Dec. 21 and will conclude as Christmas Eve turns into Christmas Day. As of now, workers are walking out on shifts, demanding better from the coffee giant and claiming unfair labor practices.

Workers say they are seeking improved benefits packages and better wages.

"We're still fighting to do better because I work 30 more hours a week and still struggle to afford health insurance and rent like so many other employees here and so many employees across the nation," Brooks Street Starbucks worker Hannah Maloy-Collado shared.

Starbucks released a statement to MTN:

"Workers United proposals call for an immediate increase in the minimum wage of hourly partners by 64% and by 77% over the life of a three-year contract. This is not sustainable. We are ready to continue negotiations to reach agreements. We need the Union to return to the table."

The company also adds that they are focused on "enhancing the partner experience."