University of Montana celebrates fall 2023 graduates at commencement ceremony

MISSOULA — Around 200 new University of Montana graduates walked across the stage at the Adams Center on Friday afternoon.

The day marked a special occasion for students and their families who came together to celebrate not only academic achievement but a life milestone.

Fall commencement honored the unique path each student took to get to graduation and the doors opening for them as Montana Alumni in the future.

It also offered an opportunity for the new graduates to reflect upon their time on campus as Montana Grizzlies.

Emily Brown/MTN News Trenton Kriz told MTN that graduating from UM meant a lot to him.

"I think one of my best memories was playing some street ball [with friends] on the blacktop over by the old steam plant," Graduate Trenton Kriz told MTN News.

As his time as a student came to an end, Kriz was surrounded by friends and family who traveled from all over the country to support him.

"I've been on this journey for a while so it's pretty special. I think being a Montana Griz has connected me with opportunities and people around here that I will never forget and are definitely part of my life now," he detailed.

The new graduates will have a chance to celebrate at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on December 16, 2023, as Montana takes on North Dakota State in the FCS playoff game.