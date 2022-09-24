Watch Now
University of Montana Homecoming Parade returns to the streets of Missoula

The popular University of Montana Homecoming Parade returned to Missoula streets on Sept. 24, 2022.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 15:18:07-04

MISSOULA - It's homecoming weekend for the University of Montana and the weather couldn't have been more perfect for Saturday morning's parade.

Following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the very popular UM homecoming parade returned to the streets of Missoula.

The UM Alumni Association tells us they had close to 100 entries this year ranging from high school bands to UM and alumni marching bands and a variety of floats.

The parade route was different this year due to the construction taking place on the Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula.

This year the parade started at the Missoula County Fairgrounds and ended at Dornblaser Field.

