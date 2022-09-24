University of Montana Homecoming Parade returns to the streets of Missoula

MISSOULA - It's homecoming weekend for the University of Montana and the weather couldn't have been more perfect for Saturday morning's parade.

Following a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the very popular UM homecoming parade returned to the streets of Missoula.

The UM Alumni Association tells us they had close to 100 entries this year ranging from high school bands to UM and alumni marching bands and a variety of floats.

The parade route was different this year due to the construction taking place on the Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula.

This year the parade started at the Missoula County Fairgrounds and ended at Dornblaser Field.