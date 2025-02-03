Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

University of Montana hosts 106th annual Foresters Ball

This year’s theme was “Tankers Dumpin’ & Crews a Jumpin’” as a nod to the firefighting crews across the state.
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The 106th Foresters Ball, a beloved campus tradition and fundraiser for students at the College of Forestry and Conservation was blazing on Saturday night.

Featuring wooden false fronts of a saloon, chapel, jail, museum and several others, the Western atmosphere draws hundreds of festive visitors to enjoy live music and old-timey fun.

This year’s theme was “Tankers Dumpin’ & Crews a Jumpin’” as a nod to the firefighting crews across the state.

The ball was held in the Schrieber Gym and the doors opened to the public at 7 p.m.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader