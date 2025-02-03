University of Montana hosts 106th annual Foresters Ball

MISSOULA — The 106th Foresters Ball, a beloved campus tradition and fundraiser for students at the College of Forestry and Conservation was blazing on Saturday night.

Featuring wooden false fronts of a saloon, chapel, jail, museum and several others, the Western atmosphere draws hundreds of festive visitors to enjoy live music and old-timey fun.

This year’s theme was “Tankers Dumpin’ & Crews a Jumpin’” as a nod to the firefighting crews across the state.

The ball was held in the Schrieber Gym and the doors opened to the public at 7 p.m.