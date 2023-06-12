University of Montana hosts fifth and final Go Griz Day

MISSOULA — Saturday, June 10, 2023, marked the fifth and final Go Griz Day at the University of Montana.

Go Griz Days are a way for prospective students or committed students to learn what it's like to be a student at UM as a way for the parents to learn more about the university.

The event included food, zip lines, inflatable games, ax throwing, and of course, Monte.

University of Montana tour guide and advocate Dominic DeMario explained that this was the event where he decided to become a Griz.

"I decided that I wanted to be just like the students that were running it because I saw the impact that they had on me and how the whole thing went. So it's really awesome to give back to the university like they did for me and I want to be that advocate for all the students that my advocate was for me just to have a great time at the university."

UM Vice President of enrollment management Mary Kreta also explained why this event is so important for enrollment at the University of Montana.

"Go Griz is an exceptional event because the students can come and get A real feel for what it's like to be a UM student from the academic perspective and the student support perspective as well as you can see the community perspective," Kreta told MTN News.

"So what we're finding is students who came last year are yielding an 80% rate and so A national average for an event like this is closer to 60. So we’ve really found an event that meets the needs of the students and the parents as they make their college decision," Kreta concluded.

