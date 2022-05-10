University of Montana students to hold housing protest

MISSOULA - Housing concerns across Montana are well known and that is also the case at the University of Montana.

Students will be holding a housing protest on campus Tuesday. Newly elected student body President Elizabeth Bowles stated in an email sent to MTN News that students will camp out to demonstrate the severity of student homelessness.

There will be speakers from ASUM, the student body, and the Missoula City Council. While the protest will continue all day, the main portion is scheduled to take place from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

UM housing executive director Sandy Curtis recently told MTN News that both on and off-campus housing are nearly maxed out. Housing staff says they’re trending 300 dorm applications ahead of where they were last year at this time, but as quickly as applications come in, living units come down.

Complicating the efforts are the renovation of Knowles Hall, part of Craig Hall has been taken down to build a new dining hall, and former dormitory Aber Hall has been reconfigured to house offices.