University of Montana to honor graduates at Fall Commencement

MISSOULA - The University of Montana's Fall Commencement Ceremony is set to take place in the Adams Center on Dec. 17.

More than 1,190 students across all UM departments are eligible as fall and summer 2022 degree candidates, according to a news release.

“Commencement celebrates students’ achievements and their transition to becoming proud members of the Griz alumni family,” UM Registrar Maria Mangold said. “UM’s graduating class overcame numerous and historically unique challenges. Their resilience and fortitude will serve them well in their future endeavors.”

Office for Disability Equity Director Amy Capolupo — who received a Master of Social Work degree from UM — will address degree candidates and their loved ones as Fall Commencement’s featured speaker.

“The opportunity to celebrate our student successes and speak on behalf of all of the staff and faculty who have educated, supported and nurtured our students is truly an honor,” Capolupo said. “Students, please know that even if you don’t realize it, your presence here made a positive impact, you are appreciated and we are optimistic about all you will achieve.”

The ceremony also will include a special posthumous Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters presentation to iconic alumna Emma Lommasson, who served 58 years as a UM student, teacher, staff member and the University’s first female interim registrar. Lommasson passed away in 2019 at the age of 107.

Tickets are not required to attend the ceremony and parking will be free. People who can not attend the commencement in person can view a livestream of the event on the Fall 2022 Commencement website.