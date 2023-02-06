University of Montana Welcome Center getting new sign as part of rebranding effort

MISSOULA - The University of Montana Welcome Center, which was moved from the Lommasson Center to the Gilkey Building, will be getting a new sign with new branding.

Assistant Director of Events and Experience Jackson Thiebes talked with MTN News about the impact this sign could have.

“It's a perfect way to welcome families who may be lost. Getting around campus sometimes isn’t easy so this new sign with all the new UM branding will be a perfect trailhead to campus essentially.”

The sign and the new location of the welcome center a part of a rebranding effort that UM is undertaking.