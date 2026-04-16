Valley Christian School teachers race in inflatable costumes to kick off Eagle Walk

MISSOULA — Valley Christian School kicked off its biggest fundraiser of 2026, the Eagle Walk, with a brand new tradition. Teachers got into the competitive spirit with an inflatable costume race as students cheered them on from the bleachers.

The kickoff event was designed to get students excited about raising money to enhance their campus.

This time around, the fundraiser is focused on improving the school's gym and the equipment inside it. Major improvements underway include new gym wall pads and expanding the crow's nest area.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Students cheer from the bleachers

Jenn Guldalian, Valley Christian School parent teacher fellowship secretary, said the project will transform the space.

"We're also going to be redoing our crow's nest up there. It's going to go from this small space into a full long area where we can support seating upstairs and provide storage for PE equipment," Guldalian said.

Organizers took a different approach to this fundraiser kickoff compared to previous years.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Jenn Guldalian, Valley Christian School Parent Teacher Fellowship secretary

"This year we wanted to make it big we wanted to get the kids excited, to be a part of this because they are raising money, that goes back to them," Guldalian said. "We want them to own it, so we wanted to do it in a special way."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Staff and faculty participate in the inflatable costume race

Students were given envelopes to take home to participate in the project. The school could see the new wall pads as early as May and the expanded crow's nest by the end of summer.