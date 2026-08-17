Vandalism at Clinton fishing access site sparks fire

CLINTON — An apparent act of vandalism at a popular fishing access site in Clinton sparked a fire that required a rapid response from volunteer firefighters and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Vibbert, captain of the Clinton Rural Fire District, said a "loud boom" prompted four volunteer firefighters to respond to the Schwartz Creek Fishing Access Site the morning of Aug. 12 — just a week after Missoula County called for Stage II fire restrictions.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Fire officials in Clinton say someone targeted the bathroom at the Schwartz Creek Fishing Access Site earlier this week, causing emergency crews to respond to a fire just after midnight.

The fire was seemingly lit from a pile of logs inside the boat ramp bathroom, spreading outside into nearby brush and heading toward thicker timber.

"First responding Missoula County deputy was able to grab a fire extinguisher and minimize how far it got into the woods," Vibbert said.

Clinton Rural Fire District Clinton Rural Fire District responds with nearly 5000 gallons of water on scene

With a team effort, crews had the fire out within minutes. Vibbert said it was the dry wildland conditions, rather than the bathroom explosion itself, that posed the greater threat.

"If this had continued another 15 minutes, it's very possible it would have been a much larger response," Vibbert said.

When MTN news visited the site, the restroom had been locked and closed to the public since the incident.

"The back window was melted and there's a decent amount of damage on the door. You could see the exterior of the steel door has damage," Vibbert said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Brian Vibbert, captain of the Clinton Rural Fire District

Vibbert said incidents like this one underscore the critical need for volunteers, especially when calls come in overnight.

"[The] first on scene are the ones willing to get out of bed at midnight to make an effort to support the community."

According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the incident is still under investigation.