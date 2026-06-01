MISSOULA — Affordable housing remains scarce in Missoula.

That scarcity led Army veteran Daniel Vicovan to spend months at Missoula's homeless shelter while searching for housing.

But with help from the Missoula Housing Authority and Veterans Inc., he now has stable housing.

"After I left the military, I definitely was a little bit depressed, honestly, and those things tend to compound, and then you make poor decisions. So that was me, I made quite a few poor decisions, financially wise. So, I was like, man, I do need a kind of a restart," Vicovan said.

Vicovan spent time in Chicago after leaving the Army, where he faced financial and personal challenges.

He moved back to Montana, hoping for a fresh start, but quickly realized finding housing would be difficult. He stayed at the Poverello Center for several months, where he received assistance.

"I moved back to Montana, and got in contact with the Poverello, Marcus from the Poverello Center, and he gave me some guidance, and housing, local housing here for veterans," Vicovan said.

Vicovan connected with the Missoula Housing Authority and Veterans Inc., which helped him secure an apartment.

"I think that's probably one of the most favorite components of this line of work is how rewarding it can be," Greg Norgaard, SSVF program manager for Veterans Inc., said.

Norgaard and his organization helped Vicovan pay his security deposit and first month's rent for an apartment owned by the Missoula Housing Authority.

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Veteran housed thanks to the collective effort from Missoula Housing Authority and Veterans Inc.

Veterans Inc. was able to help Vicovan through a federal grant.

While Veterans Inc. helps with financial needs, Xplorer Maps, a Missoula company co-founded by Greg Robitaille, provides other necessities, including blankets for veterans moving into new homes.

"We've got these really nice, cozy fleece blankets, and we thought it would be a practical expression of gratitude and also something that could be fun," Robitaille said.

Thanks to that support, Vicovan is now in a good place and has begun wildland firefighting training.

"I think as far as emotion-wise, I feel pretty secure, I feel pretty happy. As a matter of fact, I feel, yeah, pretty joyful," Vicovan said.

Veterans seeking housing assistance can contact the Missoula Housing Authority or Veterans Inc. at 1-800-482-2565.