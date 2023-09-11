Victim of fatal Missoula motorcycle accident identified

MISSOULA - Authorities have released the name of the man who died in an accident involving a motorcycle in Missoula on September 1, 2023.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen has identified the victim as 21-year-old, Braden A. Huberg, of Lolo.

Huberg died in the crash that happened in the 200 block of South Orange Street.

The Missoula Police Department previously reported a full-sized truck was turning north onto Orange Street from Cregg Lane when the drvier struck a motorcyclist traveling south on Orange Street.