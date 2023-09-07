Watch Now
Details emerge in recent fatal Missoula motorcycle crash

Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 07, 2023
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department has released additional details about a fatal crash that happened Friday, September 1, 2023, near downtown Missoula.

MPD reports a full-sized truck was turning north onto Orange Street from Cregg Lane when he struck a motorcyclist traveling south on Orange Street.

The 21-year-old motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at a local hospital.

Missoula Police say the driver of the truck was a 74-year-old man.

The hometowns and identities of the people involved have not been released.

An investigation continues, but detectives do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

