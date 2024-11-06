Vote count continued into Wednesday at Missoula County Elections Center

MISSOULA — The results from the Tuesday, Nov. 5 election would not be possible without the efforts of election workers.

Workers in Missoula worked into the night counting ballots due to a new state law, and they were still at it on Wednesday morning.



Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman says the new continuous count rule was a challenging experience, and had the opposite effect in this year's election.

He says he hopes Montana leaders will revisit the law.

"But what we did is, we ran out of good trained people. Your votes so important and so critical that we wanna make sure that it gets counted, tracked accurately and correctly processed through,” Seaman said. “And what we had…in the previous laws were ... that this is when we're gonna count. This is when we're gonna pause. We have an observer here today who's like, I don't know when you guys end it. And I was like, oh, we don't, we just keep going constantly until we finish."



Missoula elections office anticipated to be done counting on Wednesday.

