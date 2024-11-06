Missoula County Elections Office sees very busy Election Day

MISSOULA — Tuesday was a significant Election Day in Missoula County with hundreds of voters waiting over three hours in line to register to vote.
The elections center was required by law to continue counting until every last ballot had been tabulated.
Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman already anticipated a long night for election workers and explained how the process would work.
“Getting people who are really well prepared to be overnight who were election judges who were trained, who had the skills was exceptionally challenging for this, but we did schedule in an eight o'clock relief team. So, for those in here with me who are going to be counting all the way through until eight o'clock in the morning, we have another team that will be coming in to provide relief as we go through this process, as we're counting in every ballot that's available. We're going to go through all of our checks and double checks before we tabulate them.” – Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman