UPDATE: 9:49 a.m. - April 24, 2024

The Missoula Police Department reports the earlier crash at South Reserve Street and Mount Avenue has been cleared.

(first report: 9:33 a.m. - April 24, 2024

A Wednesday morning crash is slowing traffic on South Reserve Street in Missoula.

The crash is impacting northbound traffic at the intersection with Mount Avenue.

Emergency crews are on the scene. Expect delays in the area.