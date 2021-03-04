West Broadway development receives annexation into city

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council has approved the annexation of a 5-acre parcel near West Broadway and Flynn Lane, ahead of broader plans for residential and commercial development on the property.

The development planned for the property currently includes a two-story, loft-type development known as Broadway Flats. Broadway Flats would produce 146 apartment units with a multiple-use building on the corner offering amenities for the residents.

Jason Rice of Territorial-Landworks, Inc., a representative for developer Edgell 1 LLC, said previously that the apartment would be intended for families “looking for more room.”

The city considered the annexed property near the southeast corner of West Broadway Street and Mary Jane Boulevard as a priority annexation for the city.

The two-story loft-style developments would also be developed on portions of land previously annexed by city council in 2019.

Broadway Flats would be a part of the Sx͏ʷtpqyen Area Master Plan, meaning that development would be directed by the master plan and subject to impact fees on the development, which also were approved on Monday.