Western Montana business helping 1st responders sanitize their vehicles

MISSOULA -- As the coronavirus has spread across the state, we’ve seen acts of generosity and fundraising from everyday people to large businesses. Dayspring Restoration, a mitigation and restoration company that has been in Montana for 30 years, is another one of those businesses helping in a time of need.

On Friday afternoon the company, partnered with Murdoch's, set up in the parking lot of Murdoch's Missoula location to offer free sanitizing services to first responders and municipal vehicles.

“This is awesome, it takes any kind of pressure off our crews from having to do any detailed cleaning,” said Jeff Welch, Missoula EMS assistant manager.

Not only are the first responders getting a free clean and saving some time but it’s the level of detail that they can’t always get at the station.

“We know that our first responders are cleaning and disinfecting their vehicles anytime they have a passenger or they are transporting somebody," said Dayspring Restoration public relations manager Lindsay Fisher. "What we are hearing in the market place is that people are just getting tired. So we really wanted a way that we could give back to our first responders and give them a break from having to do their own vehicle this afternoon.”

First the cleaners do a hand wash followed by a hospital-grade disinfectant mist that completely kills any trace of the virus.

“After each call we’re going to have to do the same thing over and over but this is a detailed clean for us, so it’s really good. Especially from the cab and the places we don’t necessarily get fine-tuned cleaning.”

The cleaning doesn't stop in Missoula, as the company is on a six-city tour going to every location they have in Montana. Dayspring has already visited Kalispell and is on to Butte next.

Here's the schedule for their final four stops:

Monday, April 20 - Butte

Tuesday, April 21 - Helena

Wednesday, April 22 - Bozeman

Thursday, April 23 - Great Falls *

*Decision yet to be made on this event