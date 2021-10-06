Western Montana Career Fair set for Thursday

The Western Montana Career Fair will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula on Thursday.

The “We’re Hiring” signs are hanging in many businesses throughout the region.

More than 60 employers seeking staff will be in attendance at the largest annual job fair in Western Montana. The Job Service Missoula event will feature opportunities in health care, transportation, banking and more.

“It's been very tight but you know, we are talking to employers and yeah, they're really trying to identify those job seekers that are out there. But they're doing a great job coming up with some creative means. I mean, flexible work schedules are one of the big ones that we see that they're offering, obviously, we see that salaries are coming up,” Job Service Missoula Workforce Consultant Tobias Wilson told MTN News.

The event is free to the public starting at 3 p.m. Veterans are given early admission at 2:30 p.m.

“You don't even have to necessarily have to be a job seeker, but maybe if you're interested in talking to some employers and finding out what they may have to offer,” Wilson explained.

In the midst of worker shortages throughout industries, unemployment is declining.

“Our foot traffic right now is a little bit lower but then again we are doing more things remotely. We're meeting with clients over zoom, over the phone in order to help them out with their resumes and that type of thing,” Wilson said.

For those still out there looking for a job or wondering where their career may take them next Thursday's event may be the right opportunity to figure that out.