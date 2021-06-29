Western Montana heat prompts safety reminder

MISSOULA — Potential record-setting heat in Western Montana has prompted local health officials to remind people to be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"Hot temperatures can lead to the occurrence of heat-related illness in humans and animals. Please take appropriate precautions to prevent this from happening,” Missoula City-County Health Officer D’Shane Barnett noted.

There are several things that people can do to avoid becoming a victim of heat stroke including drinking plenty of water, reduce exposure to the sun and heat, wear lightweight clothing and check in on friends and relatives.

“Heatwaves are especially dangerous to the elderly, young children, and pets,” Barnett noted in a news release. “If you see a child or pet left unattended in a vehicle during these conditions, try to locate the vehicle owner as quickly as possible. If you are not able to locate them, dial 911 and they can provide you with instructions for how to proceed.”

People should know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

A list of the symptoms can be found on the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website including the following:

Heat-Related Illnesses

Heat Stroke

WHAT TO LOOK FOR



High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

WHAT TO DO



Call 911 right away-heat stroke is a medical emergency

Move the person to a cooler place

Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

Do not give the person anything to drink

Heat Exhaustion

WHAT TO LOOK FOR



Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

WHAT TO DO



Move to a cool place

Loosen your clothes

Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath

Sip water

Get medical help right away if:

You are throwing up

Your symptoms get worse

Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour

The Health Department notes that "heat stroke is an emergency, and you should call 911 if you see someone experiencing symptoms. We can all do our part to prevent and address heat related illness."