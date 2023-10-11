What to Know: Missoula election ballots set to hit the mail

The upcoming local election could change the landscape of Missoula's government as it marks the first mayoral election since 2005 that the late Mayor John Engen will not be a part of.

Several Missoula City Council seats will also be decided on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

“Really it's your opportunity to have your voice heard and choose your representation at the local level and I think that’s where your voice is amplified at the local level because where in the presidential election your voice is one of millions your voice here at the local level is only constitutions and your local community,” said Missoula County Deputy Elections Administrator Nathan Coyan.

This election is an entirely mail-in ballot. The ballots will be mailed out on October 18.

"When your ballot arrives in the mail, you will receive not only your ballot but this wonderful set of instructions, and inside of here is a list of all of the other alternate locations where you can drop your ballot on election day,” Coyan said.

The ballots are sent with paid postage and Coyan advises voters to give the Post Office at least a week for ballots to be returned to elections officials. Ballots should be mailed no later than October 31.

Voters who the mail-in deadline will still have an opportunity to drop off ballots at several locations around Missoula on November 7.

"The drop locations that we have set up — we tried to put one in each ward. And because there is a bond issue for DeSmet they will also serve as a drop location," Coyan explained. "So there will be a number of drop locations on election day, they are only available on election day."

There will also be a drive-thru drop-off location at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Election Day. All ballots need to be returned by 8 p.m. on November 7.

Additional information regarding voter status, ballot drop-off locations and much more can be found here.

