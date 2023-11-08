Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

When to expect final voting results in Missoula

Missoula County Elections Center
MTN News
Missoula residents prepare to elect a new mayor and select members for the Missoula City Council on November 7, 2023.
Posted at 9:25 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 23:25:47-05

MISSOULA — The ballots are continued to be tallied in the Tuesday, November 7, 2023, election in Missoula.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. and the last batch of votes will be counted at the Missoula County Elections Center.

Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman told MTN News when we may expect the final results to come in.
“So we’re going through here and it’s about how many are left at those drop locations and going through checks and double checks. So, I expect us to be after midnight and sometime before 3 a.m. for our final election night results.”

Results from tonight will not be final until Monday, November 20.

