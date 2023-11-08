When to expect final voting results in Missoula

MISSOULA — The ballots are continued to be tallied in the Tuesday, November 7, 2023, election in Missoula.

The polls closed at 8 p.m. and the last batch of votes will be counted at the Missoula County Elections Center.



Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman told MTN News when we may expect the final results to come in.

“So we’re going through here and it’s about how many are left at those drop locations and going through checks and double checks. So, I expect us to be after midnight and sometime before 3 a.m. for our final election night results.”

Results from tonight will not be final until Monday, November 20.

