Wildfire smoke continues impacting Missoula County

MISSOULA - Area wildfires are continuing to push out smoke and impact air quality in Missoula County — especially in the Lolo area.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reported that as of 11 a.m. on Monday, air quality in Missoula County was mostly Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups with Unhealthy conditions reported in the Lolo area.

According to MCCHD Air Quality Specialist Benjamin Schmidt, the air quality is expected to vary between Moderate and Unhealthy on Monday. Smoke settled into the valleys of Idaho and Montana overnight with Schmidt noting the Trail Ridge Fire still appears to be the major source of smoke for the Bitterroot and Missoula valleys.

Goes 18 Image Viewer