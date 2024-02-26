Watch Now
Winter BrewFest returns to downtown Missoula

Caras Park was the site of the Downtown Missoula Partnership's Winter Brewfest which brought out hundreds of residents.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Feb 26, 2024
MISSOULA — Caras Park was the site of the Downtown Missoula Partnership's Winter BrewFest which brought out hundreds of residents on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

With over 40 different Montana-based beers, seltzers, ciders, and wine the patrons got to taste a variety of drinks from across Montana and from some of the local businesses.

The event also featured local food trucks and music for people to enjoy while sipping on their beverages.

The next Brewfest held in Missoula will be the Garden City Brewfest on Saturday, May 4.

