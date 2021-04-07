Woman reported missing in Missoula found in Washington State

MISSOULA — A woman who was reported missing in Missoula earlier this week has been found safe.

Cheri Rivera has been located in Washington State by Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to reports, Rivera assured them that she was uninjured, and was where she wanted to be.

The alert and search for her have been discontinued, according to the Missoula Police Department.

The earlier Missing and Endangered Person Advisory stated officers responded to a Motel 6 complaint that Rivera was being beaten by her boyfriend.

Both she and the boyfriend were gone when officers arrived.

