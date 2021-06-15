Woman shares Missoula ROAD Court support story

MISSOULA — MTN News had a chance to talk with a young woman who is on track to graduate from the ROAD Court in Missoula County this fall.

Kristen told us that without the support she received from this ROAD Court team, she would have struggled to make the changes she needed to make -- because that is hard to do alone -- for some, it’s impossible.

The routine, the supervision, the advice, and the encouragement in ROAD Court have helped her create a much better life for herself -- and every day is exciting.

“The hard work is worth it. And you’ll end up a much better person than you were coming out than you were going in,” Kristen said.

“And you’ll learn a lot about yourself. I had to cut out everyone that was a negative influence in my life and start over,” she continued. “And it was difficult and it was lonely but so worth it.”

The ROAD Court is funded through grants.

The National Center for DWI Courts says programs like this can reduce the rate of recidivism for people in the program by 60%.

