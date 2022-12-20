Some Missoula County schools cancel Wednesday classes
Woodman School west of Lolo on US Highway 12.
MISSOULA - Several Missoula County schools have announced closures on Wednesday due to predicted severe winter weather.
Missoula County Schools Superintendent Dr. Erin Lipkind says Sunset Elementary School in Missoula, Swan Valley Elementary School in Condon and Woodman School west of Lolo will not be holding classes.
