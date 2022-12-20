Expected severe winter weather closing schools in the Flathead

KALISPELL - Several schools in the Flathead will be closed on Wednesday due to the expected severe winter weather.

Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Jack Eggensperger says that because of the snow and possible blizzard conditions several shool districts will be closed.

West Valley School, Kalispell schools, Evergreen schools and the Somers/Lakeside School District will be closed on Dec. 21. Remote learning may be available at some of the closed schools.

Some Missoula County schools have also announced they will be closed on Wednesday as well.