Work continuing on new University of Montana dining hall

MISSOULA — The University of Montana has been busy building a new dining hall behind the existing dining hall.

The extreme cold has come to Missoula so crews will move from outside to inside to work on the interior of the new dining hall.

When completed this summer, the two-story building will be a place for students to eat, study, and most importantly — to make friends.

University of Montana Dining Director Richard Huffman says the new dining hall will unlock a new experience for current and future students.

“It's just really an inviting space. We're hoping it's a place where students will gather and meet their new best friends for college and life," Huffman said. "The location itself that they picked is just incredible, some of the best views on campus and in Missoula."

The dining hall is expected to open on July 1, 2024, just in time to serve students for fall 2024.

