MISSOULA — Day two of the Zootown Festival brought thousands of music fans to the Missoula Fairgrounds, drawing locals, out-of-state visitors and even expectant mothers to what is quickly becoming a Missoula music tradition.

Two festival goers, Talia Vargas and Coen Schmeichel, traveled from nearby states to take part in the two-day music event.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Festival goers, Talia Vargas and Coen Schmeichel

"North Dakota and Wyoming, so a ways away," they said.

The excitement extended to fans who are expecting, with one attendee sharing a lighthearted moment about the experience.

"She is pregnant" the sister of the expecting mother, Elizabeth Gilligan, said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Sisters, Elizabeth and Cat Gilligan at Zootown

"My fetus gets to experience the Chicks too," Cat Gilligan, the sister, said.

Originally from Great Falls, the pair traveled from Denver and Los Angeles to attend the festival.

Lines formed at the merchandise booths throughout the day as fans looked to take home a piece of the event.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Zootown attendee, Sue, in line for merchandise

"This is the shortest line that I've seen this entire time we've been here," another Zootown attendee said.

Fashion, food and music brought the crowds together, but the headliners were a major draw. Many fans pointed to The Chicks as the performance they were most looking forward to.

WATCH MORE COVERAGE BELOW:

Zootown Festival draws locals and out-of-state fans for action-packed day two

"The Chicks, mostly, but we're excited for the whole festival," the Gilligan sisters told MTN.

For some, the concert carried a deeper meaning.

"The Chicks. That's been a mom-daughter bonding band for us for a long time, so we're really excited," Ruby Waller, a festival goer, said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Mother and daughter, Kristin Ruppel and Ruby Waller at the Zootown music festival

She attended the festival with her mom and said she can't wait for "Goodbye Earl" to play.

Not every fan was there solely for The Chicks. One attendee expressed enthusiasm for another performer on the lineup, though struggled to recall the name.

"Really excited for what's his name, Michael, Michael [Marcagi] something. Yeah, I don't want to try to pronounce it, but he's awesome. I'd pronounce it wrong, but really excited to see him," the attendee said.

For Kiersten Falck, a Missoula local who's attended Zootown both years, the festival was more than the music.

Cynthia Carranza Missoula local and festival attendee for 2 years straight

"Being able to relax and be myself and watch everybody do the same," she said.